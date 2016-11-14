Translate to: 

Water restrictions 101: What you can do

LIFESTYLE NEWS - There is no denying the fact that South Africa faces a water crises – if you have yet to be effected by the most recent shortages and throttling, you are one of the few lucky ones as many communities around South Africa have experienced severe shortages.
 
However, regardless of whether you’ve had to endure a few days without water or have not yet experienced the effects of the drought, there is no better time to start conserving water.
 
While shorter showers and limited laundry days may seem inconvenient, it is becoming necessary to use water consciously – from laundry days to how often we choose to water our gardens.
 
Not only will this ensure that we save water, but it will also assist in the government’s efforts to reach their goal of saving 15% of South Africa’s current consumption. The great news is that we are able to play an important role when it comes to conserving water, and all that it really takes is a few tweaks to our daily habits!
 
It is important to take note of the fact that, according to SA weather services, it is estimated that it will take years before we have fully recovered from this drought. The estimation is that, by 2025, we will begin to see an improvement in our large dams and ground water levels alike. This projection means that we have nine years in which to make a difference through our contribution. If you’re wondering how to go about conserving water, take a look at the following tips:
 
1. Limit personal water usage
While there is nothing quite as refreshing as a long shower, or relaxing as a warm bath, it is important to limit the amount of personal water usage. The odds of us all escaping the shortage are so high they can be likened to the odds of winning the lotto, which is why it is important to save what we can.
 
Not only does this cut your water consumption in half, but it also ensures that you have water in your geyser in the event that your municipality cuts the supply. Encourage your family members to shower instead of bath, and keep their shower time to a minimum.
 
2. Opt to water your garden at night
If you are able to water your garden, be sure to do so at night as this will ensure limited evaporation. Keep in mind the fact that SA Weather has predicted above-average rainfall patterns for the November to January period which means that you can rely on Mother Nature to keep your garden looking green and conserve more water.
 
3. Invest in Bottled Water
When it comes to access to water the ideal, but somewhat financially unattainable solution, would be to sink a borehole and ensure access to ground water. However, the effects of the drought have resulted in lowered water levels across the board. Instead of trying to come up with different ways in which to access water, invest in a few large bottles of water to use for consumption and cooking.
 
This summer, be sure to make an effort when it comes to saving water – a year from now, you’ll be grateful that you did!
 
