Black Friday: Queues & price cuts

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Black Friday fever will sweep through South Africa today with thousands of shoppers expected to take advantage of massive price cuts.They'll have to brave large crowds and long queues which are expected at shopping malls across the city.The pre-Christmas sale event, traditionally an American phenomenon, is celebrated after Thanksgiving.But it's become popular in South Africa here over the past few years.Some retailers say among this year's hot ticket items are technological gadgets.But PriceCheck's Kevin Tucker advises consumers to be cautious.“Some merchants might inflate the ‘was’ price so that the ‘now’ price looks better. So do your research beforehand and make sure the retailer is reputable, and that return policies are the same as they normally are, warrantees are the same as they normally are and that return policies are fair.”Customer experience manager Heino Gevers says online shoppers should also be wary of potential cyber scams today.Major retailers have been using social media and other forms of advertising to publicise their bargains.Gevers has warned that an increase in such cyber activity also increases the chances of scammers to take opportunities.