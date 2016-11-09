6 reasons to drink coffee

Allegedly, by drinking four or more cups of coffee a day, you are likely to be less depressed than people who don’t drink coffee.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Despite controversy and reports stating coffee is bad for your health, here are 6 reasons why coffee is actually good for you.

A study published in 2006 proved people who indulge in at least one cup of coffee a day were less inclined to develop liver cirrhosis, which is usually caused by a large consumption of alcohol. According to the research, consuming coffee had some sort of protective benefit against the disease.

A study done over 20 years at the Brigham Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School allegedly proved women who drink three or more cups of coffee a day were at less risk to develop skin cancer.

According to the American Chemical Society, people who drink four or more cups of coffee a day have a 50 per cent lower chance of developing Type 2 diabetes.

So there you have it: proof that the best things in life must come in coffee beans!

According to researchers at the Seoul National University in South Korea, who tested the brains of rats believed to be stressed, they discovered that those who were exposed to coffee aromas experienced changes in their brain activities which were related to stress. It's no secret, coffee makes your brain function better. So for all you Einsteins out there, keep drinking coffee.