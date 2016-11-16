Translate to: 

Study: E-cigarettes are bad for teeth and gums

A new study has found that e-cigarettes have a detrimental effect on oral health. They are not a healthier alternative. Photo: Generic.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - A new study has found that e-cigarettes have a detrimental effect on oral health. They are not a healthier alternative

A University of Rochester Medical Center study suggests that electronic cigarettes are as equally damaging to gums and teeth as conventional cigarettes.

Electronic cigarettes continue to grow in popularity among younger adults and current and former smokers because they are often perceived as a healthier alternative to conventional cigarettes. Previously, scientists thought that the chemicals found in cigarette smoke were the culprits behind adverse health effects, but a growing body of scientific data, including this study, suggests otherwise.

"We showed that when the vapours from an e-cigarette are burned, it causes cells to release inflammatory proteins, which in turn aggravate stress within cells, resulting in damage that could lead to various oral diseases," explained Irfan Rahman, Ph.D. professor of Environmental Medicine at the UR School of Medicine and Dentistry, who last year published a study about the damaging effects of e-cigarette vapors and flavorings on lung cells and an earlier study on the pollution effects.
 
"How much and how often someone is smoking e-cigarettes will determine the extent of damage to the gums and oral cavity."
 
