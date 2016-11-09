Generic image

1 teaspoon of freshly grated ginger

10 drops of ginseng extract

half a teaspoon of blackstrap molasses

quarter cup of boiling water

Ginseng and ginger are well known for their health benefits which include enhanced energy. They also help to boost the immune system which helps combat fatigue. Blackstap molasses provides an added dose of B vitamins to keep you energised. Molasses also contains iron - which helps supply oxygen to the brain keeping you feeling more alert.

LIFESTLYE NEWS - Ditch the sugar and caffeine binges but maintain optimum energy levels with this simple recipe. Learn how to make your own energy shot now.Start off by steeping the ginger in the boiling water. Stir for a few seconds to allow the flavour of the ginger to permeate. Then stir in the molasses and ginseng extract. Drink as hot as possible in one gulp.