Core strength is all important
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Exercise is one of the ways to improve your physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of ailments, aches and pains.
 
Follow the exercise programme provided by the biokineticists at Anine van der Westhuizen Biokineticist in George and you will feel the difference. This week biokineticist Zané Coetzee tells us why core strength is important.
 
I hope Lana convinced you to look past your excuses and myths about exercise, so that you have all started with a regular exercise regime. Now that you have started to incorporate a healthier lifestyle, I want to convince you to increase your quality of living even further, by adding core strengthening exercises to your program.
 
When we speak about the core muscles, a lot of people confuse them with the abdominal muscles alone, when in actual fact; it stretches far beyond your abs. Your core is a complex series of muscles that basically includes everything besides your arms and legs.
 
It is incorporated in almost every movement of the human body, hence its importance. Core exercises train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen to work in harmony.
 
These muscles can transfer force from one extremity to another, or initiate movement itself.
 
Many of the muscles are hidden beneath the exterior musculature people typically train.
 
The deeper muscles include the transverse abdominals, multifidus, diaphragm, pelvic floor, and many other deeper muscles.
 
Your core most often acts as a stabilizer and force transfer centre rather than muscles that only perform movement.
Still people focus on training their core as a prime mover and in isolation.
 
This would be doing hundreds of crunches instead of incorporating it in more functional movements like a squats By training that way, not only are you missing out on a major function of the core, but also better strength gains, more efficient movement, and longevity of health.
 
It is important to first achieve core stability to protect the spine and surrounding musculature from injury in static and then dynamic movements. CORE STABILITY is different from CORE STRENGTH.
 
In the busy world we live in, your lifestyle often get so laid back that some of these core muscles do not function appropriately. Retraining and activation of the right core muscles is often necessary and essential to transfer and produce force during dynamic movements while maintaining core stability. This can include core engagement while you walk run or perform specific activities like carrying your groceries.
 
Research has shown that athletes with higher core stability have a lower risk of injury.
 
Start doing some hardcor" exercise to improve your balance and stability, whether it is with your golf or other daily activities.
 
07:07 (GMT+2), Wed, 16 November 2016
