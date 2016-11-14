Skywatchers prepare for supermoon

Skywatchers are in for a thrill tonight when a supermoon will occur.
The impressive sight happens when a full moon is closest to earth.
The moon will appear about 14 percent bigger and around 30 percent brighter than usual.
Astronomer Philip Calcott says the phenomena last occurred in 1948.
“If you want to see it and enjoy it you should go somewhere where you have a clear view of the western horizon to watch sunset, so you also have a clear view of the eastern horizon to watch the moon rise at the same time.”
09:46 (GMT+2), Mon, 14 November 2016
