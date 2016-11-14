Skywatchers prepare for supermoon

Skywatchers are in for a thrill tonight when a supermoon will occur.

Skywatchers are in for a thrill tonight when a supermoon will occur.The impressive sight happens when a full moon is closest to earth.The moon will appear about 14 percent bigger and around 30 percent brighter than usual.Astronomer Philip Calcott says the phenomena last occurred in 1948.