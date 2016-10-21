The end of glasses and contact lenses?

Generic image.

“If you can just barely see the clock at 10 feet 3 metres), when you get the Bionic Lens, you can see the clock from 30 feet (10 metres) away,” Webb said. “Anyone who gets this bionic lens surgically implanted would never get cataracts, since the eye’s natural lenses, which are prone to decay, would have been replaced with these artificial ones.”

The Bionic Lens acts in a similar way to cataract surgery, adhering to the eye’s lens, as opposed to regular contact lens technology. The painless eight-minute implant procedure can be done in an outpatient office, using a saline solution to flush the lens into the eye with a syringe. After 10 seconds, the lens folds open, moving itself over the eye’s natural lens.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - After eight years of trials and $3 million spent on research, Dr. Garth Webb is hoping that It’s almost time to get rid of your glasses.Webb, founder and CEO of Ocumetics Technology Corp, is dedicated to eliminating glasses and contact lenses forever.Sounding almost too good to be true, the Ocumetics Bionic Lens enables you see “three times better than 20/20 vision” without wearing any contacts or glasses at all - and lasts for an entire lifetime.