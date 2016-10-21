Translate to: 

5 Cool things that happen to your body when you eat broccoli

Sautéed Broccoli With Toasted Garlic, Orange and Sesame.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Let’s be honest, no-one comes home after a hard day’s work in the mood for a tub of steamed broccoli. Well, that’s about to change ...

My goal is to shift your perspective and have you eating more of this mighty vegetable. Broccoli is a nutritional powerhouse with numerous benefits:

Broccoli lowers your risk of cancer

Broccoli is packed with vitamins A, C, K, Folate, B-Complex vitamins and fibre. It’s also rich in anti-cancer compounds which has been shown to lower the risk of mouth, throat, lung, breast, ovarian, endometrial, cervical and prostate cancers.

Helps you detox

Broccoli is a rich source of a phytonutrient called sulforaphane. Sulforaphane is the most powerful activator of your liver’s detoxification enzymes. Another rich source of this nutrient is cauliflower, but broccoli contains way more sulforaphane. So, always go for the broccoli when buying veggies to get the most nutrient bang for your buck.

Boosts gut immunity

Your intestinal tract absorbs good nutrients but in the process can absorb some of the bad stuff. Luckily you have a defence system in your gut that protects you from bad bacteria and viruses. Broccoli has a nutrient that activates the receptors of these gut soldiers. In turn, boosting your gut immunity protects you against inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
 
Protects you against DNA damage

Broccoli consumption makes your DNA more resistant to damage caused by oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is when the number of free radicals (pollution, pesticides, cigarette smoke, alcohol, etc.) exceed the amount of antioxidants your body uses for detoxification.

Improves iron absorption

As mentioned before, broccoli contains a copious amount of vitamin C. Just one cup will give you your daily requirements. Vitamin C assists with the absorption of iron in the stomach. Aim to include foods rich in both vitamin C and iron in the same meal.

My favourite combo is steamed broccoli with a tahini dressing as sesame seeds are rich in iron. For the dressing simply mix tahini, lime juice and garlic powder to taste.

Conclusion

There you have it. Broccoli might be the key to being disease free! If you hate the taste of broccoli, try sprucing it up with some lemon juice, garlic and black pepper. 
 
