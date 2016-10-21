Potent, disease-fighting green tea extract

Origine 8.

Now, after years of research, scientists at Plandai Biotechnology which owns the eco-friendly Senteeko tea estate near Barberton, Mpumalanga, have combined a world-first extraction process called Phytophare® with the ground-breaking Pheroid® nutraceutical delivery system in an extract, known as Origine 8, shown to deliver all eight catechins far more effectively than other green tea extracts.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - South African scientists and medical experts have developed arguably the world’s most potent and effective green tea extract to help fight disease and boost health and vitality across the globe.A clinical study shows that revolutionary new SA technology used in the processing and delivery system of the extract results in an extremely dense botanical concentrate with a 15-fold greater absorption rate by the body and a greatly extended active life compared to standard, dried green tea extracts.Volumes of research show that green tea, used for centuries for its health benefits, contains potent bio-active compounds which help fight cancer and diabetes, counter inflammation and promote cardiovascular health. Other benefits include supporting vitality, detoxification, mental focus and weight management.An extensive study of Japanese adults showed those who drank green tea lived longer than those who didn’tGreen tea’s celebrated benefits stem from its rich supply of catechins - powerful antioxidants which prevent cell damage and fight disease. Eight catechins are found in green tea, among them epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) which studies show may help prevent cancer.To obtain these health benefits, however, requires consuming abnormally large amounts of high-quality green tea throughout the day, every day.