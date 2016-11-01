New prostrate cancer diagnostic system to be rolled out early 2017

UroNav Cart with Review Screen. Image: www.invivocorp.com

Now experts are busy with the final test period before it’s rolled out in the next three months.

Urological and robotic surgeon Dr Greg Boustead says the new equipment will enable image-guided biopsies that will increase the accuracy in diagnosing prostate and other forms of cancer.



“It’s a very accurate form of localisation. If you have a tumour within the prostate, we’re able to, with this device, MRI fusion and real-time ultrasound, direct about to exactly where the suspicious area is located.”

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Medical technology that will provide a more accurate diagnosis for prostate cancer is expected to be rolled out early next year.A second evaluation process is being conducted, before it will be rolled out to some Netcare facilities.The announcement coincides with the start of Movember, an initiative during the month of November to raise awareness around various cancers, including prostate cancer.An initial trial evaluation of the UroNav system was concluded in June.