The all in one strengthening exercise

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Exercise is one of the ways to improve your physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of ailments, aches and pains.

Follow the exercise programme provided by the biokineticists at Anine van der Westhuizen Biokineticist in George and you will feel the difference. This week biokineticist Zané Coetzee tells us more about one of her favourite and most effective excercises.

Today we turn things up a notch and I absolutely love this exercise when it is executed correctly. You will most definitely benefit from it in more ways than one especially if you suffer from degenerative scoliosis. This is my all in one exercise which is often also referred to as the "bird-dog exercise" and I am very excited to share it with you.

This is a great way to strengthen the shoulders, neck, lower back as well as the hips and improve overall core stability. It also challenges one's balance.

Start by kneeling down and positioning the hands directly underneath the shoulders. The knees must be in line with the hips. Focus on the correct posture by slightly tucking in your chin to maintain it in line with the spine. Lengthen your arms as if you want to press the ground away from you to prevent shoulder blade winging. Lastly engage your core muscles to support your lower back and maintaining a neutral position at all times! I hope you are all still with me as I know this is a lot to focus on, but important to execute the exercise correctly.

Let's start exercising. While keeping the body very stable we can float one leg of the floor. The most important thing to remember while performing this exercise is to keep the back in a neutral position and prevent excessive sagging or arching of the spine. You can even add the correct breathing to this exercise: inhale before you start and extend your leg backwards while exhaling, inhale while returning to the starting position. The leg should not be lifted higher than hip height, to avoid rotation of the hips and arching of the lower back.

To challenge oneself, the opposite arm and leg can be lifted simultaneously. Hold this position for 3-5 seconds and repeat with the opposite arm and leg. It is important to know that the supporting arm will have to work twice as hard and carry double the weight on your wrist. Gently lower yourself back to the starting position, maintaining balance and stability in the shoulders, pelvis and torso. Keep your abdominals engaged right through the exercise and when you change sides, try to avoid weight shifting to either side





This photo demonstrates the wrong execution of this exercise.

The following are common mistakes that should be avoided:

1. Arching the back and placing too much strain on it.

2. LIfting one hip higher than the other or rotation of the pelvis

3. Placing excessive strain on the neck by lifting the head too much.

Once you feel comfortable with this exercise, it is great to incorporate into your exercise program.

Start on an exercise mat or place a pillow/towel underneath you knees for cushioning before attempting this exercise. The wrists must be supported on the floor to avoid unnecessary strain on the wrists.