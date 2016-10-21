Translate to: 

How to stop the spread of superbugs

LIFESTYLE NEWS - For nearly a century, bacteria-fighting drugs known as antibiotics have helped to control and destroy many of the harmful bacteria that can make us sick.

In recent decades, however, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has caused them to become more and more ineffective against some types of bacteria. In fact, certain bacteria are now unbeatable with today’s medicines. Many antibiotics prescribed to people and to animals are unnecessary.

Antibiotics in meat, dairy and poultry

Approximately 80 percent of the antibiotics sold in the United States are used in meat, dairy and poultry production. The vast majority are used on animals in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions to promote growth, or prevent disease.

Research now indicates that these methods of inhumane 'factory farming' of animals – in which antibiotics are passed down through meat and dairy products, to our supermarkets, into our kitchens, onto our dinner plates, and into our bodies – contributes significantly to drug-resistant superbugs.
  • Avoid antibiotics except for serious bacterial infections when absolutely necessary.
  • Antibiotics destroy beneficial gut bacteria, so eat foods such as: fermented foods, organically produced fruit and vegetables, vitamins C, D, and K, garlic and echinacea.
  • Alternatively take supplements to restock your gut with beneficial and healthy bacteria.
  • For cuts and bruises, try topical products such as colloidal silver, tea tree oil and natural honey.
  • Minimise or avoid using antibacterial household products such as antibacterial hand sanitisers, wipes, soap, deodorants and detergents.
  • Wash your hands with warm water and plain soap, especially after handling raw meat, as this is likely to be contaminated with potentially dangerous bacteria.
  • Eat organic vegetables and fruit, and meat and dairy from small family farms or farmers’ markets, preferably from pasture-raised and grass-fed animals.

10:28 (GMT+2), Mon, 31 October 2016
