Reduce the pain of degenerativescoliosis

Degenerative scoliosis

LIFESTYLE NEWS - When asked about the pros and cons of ageing, seniors usually say that what they enjoy most is seeing their children succeed in life and seeing their grandchildren grow up.

What most complain about is an increase in aches and pains that become part of everyday life. Well, exercise is one of the ways to improve your physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of those ailments.

Follow the exercise programme provided by the biokineticists at Anine van der Westhuizen Biokineticist in George and you will feel the difference! This week biokineticist Zane' Coetzee gives us the lowdown on degenerative scoliosis.

I found that a lot of people do not know what the word scoliosis means - even after a diagnosis is made. Scoliosis is described as a side-to-side curvature of the spine. When we talk about degenerative scoliosis, which is also known as adult scoliosis, it means the sideway curve is caused by degeneration of the facet joints.

That is when the breakdown of cartilage occurs in the moveable joints in your spine. This condition is most susceptible in people over 65 years of age. The scoliotic curve, which often forms a "C" shape to one side (either left or right), is located in the lumbar or lower spine. Degenerative scoliosis is a common condition, estimated to occur in 6 to 68% of older adults.

This process does not have a sudden onset and is caused by a gradual deterioration. Osteoarthritis in the spine, is caused the exact same way. Pain may be present in some patients, but not all, and is similar to the pain of osteoarthritis of the spine. Stiffness and pain in the mid to lower back is the most common symptom but pain, numbness, and weakness in the legs and feet may also be present. Pain comes on gradually. Back pain from degenerative scoliosis does not occur suddenly but worsens gradually over time, and is associated with activity.

The inflammation of the degenerating facet joints is the cause of pain, not the curve, which typically progresses slowly at about 1 to 2 degrees per year. In some people, aging naturally erodes the cartilage that protects the joints.The pain tends to be worse first thing in the morning, and tends to improve during the day, but may worsen later in the day.

Reduce pain, rather than to correct the spinal curvature. The curvature itself typically is not the cause of pain, nor is it likely to progress enough to cause a deformity.

I trust that you gained some knowledge about this medical condition and have a better understanding thereof.

Next week we will provide some strengthening exercises to help you manage the pain. When you are doing the same thing over and over again and expect different results, it may be time to reconsider your strategy and make a change.

Most patients with degenerative scoliosis do not need surgery. The goals of non-surgical treatment are to:Increase strength, flexibility and range of motion, all of which help support the spine and reduce future pain.