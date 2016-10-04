Translate to: 

Love your bones

Love your bones
Healthy vs osteoporotic bone
LIFESTYLE NEWS - In an effort to increase the awareness of osteoporosis the National Osteoporosis Foundation of South Africa (NOFSA) is calling on all South Africans to love their bones on World Osteoporosis Day (WOD), celebrated worldwide today (20 October).
 
Under its theme of Love Your Bones: Protect Your Future, the WOD 2016 calls on the public to take early action to protect their bone and muscle health, and for health authorities and physicians to help protect the bone health of their communities.
 
Teréza Hough, CEO of NOFSA says, "The progressive bone loss that occurs with osteoporosis may be invisible and painless, but this silent epidemic can result in fractures which cause pain, disability, and ultimately loss of independence or even premature death. It is estimated that in South Africa, one in three women and one in five men will possibly develop osteoporosis.
 
"Osteoporosis leads to bones becoming more susceptible to fractures, especially those of the spine, forearm especially the wrists and the hip, the worst complication of osteoporosis. Hip fractures can ultimately lead to death in approximately 30% of the patients.
 
Despite effective advances in diagnosis, assessment and interventions to reduce fracture risk, a minority of men and women actually receive treatment for osteoporosis.
 
NOFSA also confirms that there is a serious misconception that osteoporosis is a normal part of ageing.
Although it is mostly age related, it is not exclusive to the senior population, and more importantly, it can be prevented by a healthy lifestyle and good nutrition, which includes:
 
Getting regular exercise.
 
Following a diet that is rich in Calcium and Vitamin D. Dairy is an important source of Calcium and Vitamin D that is essential for bone health.
 
Avoid smoking and the consumption of too much alcohol.
 
A healthy body weight during childhood and adolescence leads to optimal bone health. Ensure that your children get enough Calcium, Vitamin D and proteins.
 
Bone-healthy nutrition, together with weight-bearing and muscle strengthening exercise, are important ways to help prevent osteoporosis and reduce the risk of falls and fractures.
 
Blog friendly topics about awareness, prevention, and diagnosis are available on NOFSA's blog page www.osteoblog.co.za and can be shared on social media.
 
Follow the conversation on social media @OsteoporosisSA (Twitter) and @osteosouthafrica (Facebook) and join in by using #NOFSA and #LoveYourBones.
 
For more information, visit www.osteoporosis.org.za
 
09:06 (GMT+2), Wed, 19 October 2016
