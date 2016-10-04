The most expensive and most affordable holiday destinations in SA

Accommodation portal, Accommodation Direct has released data on the most expensive and most affordable holiday destinations in South Africa.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Accommodation portal, Accommodation Direct
has released data on the most expensive and most affordable holiday destinations in South Africa.
The data is drawn from 15,000 of the group’s accommodation listings from over 2,000 areas in South Africa, reviewed over the past 12 months.
According to the group, the average holiday stay in South Africa is just 3.6 nights, though this changes from province to province. In the Western Cape, for instance, the average stay extends to 4 nights, compared to only 1.7 nights in the Free state.
To determine the most expensive and luxurious destinations, the website looked at the price per listing per night of the top 20 most expensive listings in each area based on advertised rates.
“The clear hot-spots are the Atlantic Seaboard in the Western Cape and luxury game reserves in Mpumalanga. No surprises here, the Camps Bay/Clifton beaches are South Africa’s answer to the French Riviera and our game parks are well-managed and well-stocked with a variety of game,” it said.
Clifton topped the list at a per-night price of R28,513, followed by Cape Town at R22,775 and the Sabi Sands Game Reserve at R13,550 a night.
10:38 (GMT+2), Mon, 17 October 2016
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.