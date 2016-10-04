Translate to: 

Time to revamp

Time to revamp
For a simple way to add a fresh look to a room without doing any major DIY, take a boring sofa and add a pop of sparkle with new scatter cushions.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - There are so many ways to freshen up one's home, apart from doing the annual spring cleaning.
 
If you are a DIY enthusiast and enjoy changing things up each season, here are some DIY décor tips provided by the professionals:
 
Focus
Choose what you would like to focus on. If it is an entire room that you want to overhaul, focus on the walls first and if it is a piece of furniture, focus solely on that before moving onto the next item. Multi-tasking is not an ideal action to make when doing a DIY project and you want a professional look.
 
Gather inspiration
Start by creating a mood board or find an image as inspiration and stick to that. Bring together paint colour ideas and match that with either a particular theme (African, Asian, bright or metallic), pattern or fabric and make sure it will all tie in with your existing furniture, like your sofa, as this may not be getting a re-upholster at this specific time.
 
According to Plascon, their colour forecast for 2017 sees 32 trends that one should consider when overhauling their home. The colour of the year is a calm colour that accentuates a soothing neutral with an earthy, soft pink-toned base. It is a lighter shade but works well with woods and succulent foliage to create a balance.
 
Colour in the room
  • Prep by removing all items from the room, including light switch covers, and move all furniture to the centre of the room and cover with sheets of plastic. Scrape any previous paint off the wall with a scraper and then clean the walls and allow to dry.
  • To help prevent slashes of paint on the floor, put down newspaper around the edges of the walls you are going to paint.
  • Fill in any holes with crack filler or similar and sandpaper over to smooth it after it has dried.
  • Then tape the edges of the walls to separate the skirting boards and ceiling, so that the finish will be clean once this tape is removed. Masking tape works well for this.
  • Then cut in around the edges of the wall using a medium sized, good quality paint brush. Your hardware store should give you the correct brush. This helps make the paint job easier. Then use a primer for the walls to prep them for the paint. This will allow the paint to last longer.
  • For larger surface areas, a paint roller helps get an even coverage and covers a large space in a minimal space of time.
  • Allow to dry and apply another coat.
Simple DIY sofa overhaul trick
For a simple way to add a fresh look to a room without doing any major DIY, take a boring sofa and add a pop of sparkle with new scatter cushions or a patterned throw.
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:58 (GMT+2), Fri, 14 October 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The Secret Life of Pets (3D)
The quiet life of a terrier named Max is upended when his owner takes in...
Absolutely Fabulous
Absolutely Fabulous
After attracting both media and police attention for accidentally knocking...
Sy klink soos lente
Sy klink soos lente
What do you do when you meet the girl of your dreams and realise...
Deepwater Horizon
Deepwater Horizon
A story set on the offshore drilling rig Deepwater Horizon, which exploded...
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7
Seven gun men in the old west gradually come together to help a poor...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Have you ever fallen victim to an online or sms scam?
Yes
George Herald 15%
No
George Herald 85%
Men
Women
Search
DerWaldschrat
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 59.
Plaaslewe123
I'm a 27 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 30.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up