Time to revamp

LIFESTYLE NEWS - There are so many ways to freshen up one's home, apart from doing the annual spring cleaning.

If you are a DIY enthusiast and enjoy changing things up each season, here are some DIY décor tips provided by the professionals:

Choose what you would like to focus on. If it is an entire room that you want to overhaul, focus on the walls first and if it is a piece of furniture, focus solely on that before moving onto the next item. Multi-tasking is not an ideal action to make when doing a DIY project and you want a professional look.

Start by creating a mood board or find an image as inspiration and stick to that. Bring together paint colour ideas and match that with either a particular theme (African, Asian, bright or metallic), pattern or fabric and make sure it will all tie in with your existing furniture, like your sofa, as this may not be getting a re-upholster at this specific time.

According to Plascon, their colour forecast for 2017 sees 32 trends that one should consider when overhauling their home. The colour of the year is a calm colour that accentuates a soothing neutral with an earthy, soft pink-toned base. It is a lighter shade but works well with woods and succulent foliage to create a balance.

Prep by removing all items from the room, including light switch covers, and move all furniture to the centre of the room and cover with sheets of plastic. Scrape any previous paint off the wall with a scraper and then clean the walls and allow to dry.

To help prevent slashes of paint on the floor, put down newspaper around the edges of the walls you are going to paint.

Fill in any holes with crack filler or similar and sandpaper over to smooth it after it has dried.

Then tape the edges of the walls to separate the skirting boards and ceiling, so that the finish will be clean once this tape is removed. Masking tape works well for this.

Then cut in around the edges of the wall using a medium sized, good quality paint brush. Your hardware store should give you the correct brush. This helps make the paint job easier. Then use a primer for the walls to prep them for the paint. This will allow the paint to last longer.

For larger surface areas, a paint roller helps get an even coverage and covers a large space in a minimal space of time.

Allow to dry and apply another coat.

For a simple way to add a fresh look to a room without doing any major DIY, take a boring sofa and add a pop of sparkle with new scatter cushions or a patterned throw.

