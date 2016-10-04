Eating disorders can be overcome

An eating disorder (ED) can have devastating effects on a person’s life.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - An eating disorder (ED) can have devastating effects on a person’s life, affecting both mental and physical health, productivity and relationships.

In severe cases an ED may even be life-threatening, therefore it is important that people across all cultures and societies recognise the potentially severe nature of the disorder and act timeously to get the necessary help and support. So says Annemarie Louw, Clinic Manager at Akeso Montrose Manor Clinic.

Categorised by abnormal or disturbed eating habits and a severely negative body image, ED include anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa and binge-eating disorder, all of which stem from an unhealthy relationship with food. Complex psychopathology underlies ED behaviour, which can be detrimental to both mental and physical health, explains Louw.

“It is important to remember that ultimately food is not the problem; it is the patient’s relationship with food and with her/himself. This is what must be addressed during treatment.”

The psychological effects of an ED are as varied as the cause, but all are damaging to the patient experiencing them, Louw points out. “People with an ED have ‘all or nothing’ thinking. If they are not the best at what they do, they feel they have failed. This leads to a profound feeling of ‘not been good enough’. Although there are many dynamics that can influence their “all or nothing” thinking, they feel they have disappointed and let their families down.

“Sustained recovery from an eating disorder requires careful planning and sufficient support, but it is achievable. Early intervention and diagnosis can help to speed recovery. However, it likely to take up to seven years until ED patients are able to fully overcome ED thinking, Louw concludes.

Precisely because of its debilitating, even life-threatening nature, there is serious concern about ED, Louw points out. “Anorexia having the highest mortality rate of any psychiatric disorder. Self-starvation may lead to abnormally slow heart rate, low blood pressure, reduction of bone density and severe dehydration, which can result in kidney failure. People who restrict their diets often suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which they believe are due to allergies. This imbalance in the body can impact the heart and other major organ functions, leading to irregular heartbeats and possible heart failure.“Likewise, bulimia result in electrolyte imbalances, heart irregularities, and severe damage to the oesophagus, while overeating can lead to many physical and medical problems, e.g. diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, etc.”According to Louw anybody can develop an ED, “but certain psychological, biological, and sociological factors may increase one’s risk. While evidence suggests a genetic basis, socio-cultural influences may also impact one’s probability, such as impossible beauty ideals that can result in severe body dissatisfaction.“Certain personality traits, including perfectionism, neuroticism, obsessive compulsiveness and low-self-esteem may also increase the likelihood of an ED. It is probable that an interaction between all risk factors impact one’s chance of developing an ED, with a collection of factors creating ‘the perfect storm’.”They also know they have been manipulative and dishonest and have caused significant emotional and financial strain to their loved ones.“This leads to perfectionism as an attempt to compensate for feelings of inadequacy. Such an acute sense of shame and guilt further impact feelings of low self-esteem and unworthiness often felt by ED patients. In fact, ED sufferers find themselves lonely and isolated.”“The options for those with EDs include psychotherapy or counselling, attention to nutritional and medical needs from a dietician and doctor, and, in many cases, family therapy is recommended. This is often of great benefit to both the patient and their loved ones. “Because this illness is so manipulative and dishonest, group therapy is the most effective.“Treatment is possible as an in- or outpatient. The benefit of inpatient treatment, where there is ongoing support, is that the eating is stabilised and the dysfunctional eating patterns are interrupted. While re-entering the environment where one’s eating disorder developed can be challenging, treatment is able to provide the support and teach tools needed to do this,” Louw advises.