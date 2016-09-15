Translate to: 

6 Surprisingly tasty low-calorie snacks

LIFESTYLE NEWS - It’s often difficult to find low calorie snacks when dieting. Here are six surprisingly tasty snacks for you to enjoy, guilt free!

1.Bananas

Bananas are the perfect healthy snack if you’re on a diet or trying to lose weight as they’re extremely filling and release energy slowly, making your body feel fuller for longer. The sweetness of bananas also helps to curb your cravings for sugary food. A large banana has around 121 calories in it.

2.Hazelnuts

Hazelnuts are packed full of vitamins and oils and (contrary to popular belief) they are not fattening! They’re also rich in fibre which is great for keeping food moving through the body. Eating nuts like hazelnuts also speeds up your metabolism which makes you burn calories. A large handful of hazelnuts is around 170 calories.

3.Hummus

The chickpeas and sesame paste found is hummus make it a high fibre food – so it can actually helps you lose weight instead of gain fat. Perfect with carrot sticks or cucumber slices so you can inject some veggies into your snacking too! A 2-tablespoon serving of hummus contains around 70 calories.

TRY THIS: Hummus recipe with a twist

4.Avocado

Avocados have a high fibre content, good protein levels and low carbohydrate levels which means they leave you feeling satisfied and full after you eat them – so you’re less likely to snack again a few hours later. There are roughly 160 calories in an avocado.

5.Berry Smoothie

Smoothies are a great tool for weight loss because you can control the ingredients! They are perfect for keeping you full whilst ensuring you’re getting portions of fruit into your routine. Berries in particular are also high in antioxidants so great for your general health and well-being. There are roughly 186 calories in a berry smoothie serving.

TRY THIS: Recipe for an Immune Strengthening Berry Smoothie

6. Popcorn

Popcorn is a great replacement for high calorie snacks, so this in itself can help you lose weight! Aired popcorn is high in fibre and physically takes longer to eat than other snacks so you won’t actually eat as much as other snacks and it will also leave you feeling fuller for longer too! A small bag of popcorn usually contains around 100 calories.
 
11:41 (GMT+2), Thu, 29 September 2016
