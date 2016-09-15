Translate to: 

Lower back pain - don't stretch!

LIFESTYLE NEWS - Exercise is one of the ways seniors can improve their physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of ailments. Follow the exercise programme provided by the biokineticists at Anine van der Westhuizen Biokineticist in George and you will feel the difference! Last week biokineticist Lana Laubscher told us more about knee osteoarthritis and this week she discusses lower back pain.
 
Lower back pain is a common topic these days, and one of the first things people encourage, is stretching the lower back. Often this feels good, relieving some pain, discomfort, and stiffness, but unfortunately this relief doesn't last.
 
Back pain sufferers tend to have a morning routine where they stretch out their lumbar spines, only to wake up the next day feeling worse still, until they can get through their stretches again. Like an addict searching for the next hit, the back pain sufferer needs to stretch to feel better, until that one wears off and the next dose has to be administered. Unfortunately, this is just treating the symptom and can in some cases exacerbate the root of the problem.
 
So, let me explain why stretching your lumbar spine can be detrimental to your back.
 
Most people live in a state of constant 'flexion'. Sitting hunched over a computer at work, driving home, texting or reading. In fact, look at yourself right now - you're probably in this flexed position I just described.
 
Too many people waste capacity with poor postures. Poor standing or sitting posture means there is a constant load applied to the spine, in addition to the prolonged shortening and lengthening of certain muscles. This not only leads to muscular imbalances and pain, but it also leads to decreased tolerance. Each of these flexed-spine positions is stealing some of your capacity. This means you will break into pain sooner during your day, your training, and your life.
 
Discipline of movement during everyday activities and improving lumbar stability is going to allow you to have more capacity for training. Or, if you are someone who has significant back pain, it could mean you have more capacity available for walking down the street, picking up your children or grandchildren, getting out of bed, or getting in and out of the car.
 
But stretching your lumbar spine is most probably not going to help this. In fact, it's stealing some of your capacity.
 
