Head injuries and your brain

Head injuries and your brain
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Although the brain is protected by tough bone (skull) and padding (membranes), it can still be injured. Head injuries that are severe enough to affect brain function are termed traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).
 
A concussion is considered a milder form of a traumatic brain injury by most clinicians. In most people, recovery from a mild concussion is quick. However, if the person suffers a severe concussion, the person may be unconscious for a long period. Some people develop comas or even die from this type of closed head injury.
 
A concussion is defined as a blow to the head that results in disturbance of cerebral function. Concussions are the most common type of traumatic brain injury and can, in more severe injuries, cause permanent brain damage. The majority of concussions cause minor or no obvious lasting damage if the brain is allowed time to heal.
 
Signs of a concussion occur after the traumatic brain injury and may include one or more of the following:
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Not remembering the blow to the head
  • Dizziness
  • Blurry vision
  • Headache
  • Nausea and/or vomiting
  • Unclear thinking processes (confusion)
  • Repeating phrases (for example asking, "What happened?" many times)
A person can recover from a concussion. Recovery depends on the amount of damage. If areas of the brain are injured but not destroyed, the recovery is like healing from an ankle sprain. You give it good rest and slowly use it until full healing has occurred.
 
If you do not allow your ankle to heal and it gets sprained again, the ankle can suffer permanent damage. The same is true for your brain tissue. Consult your doctor about how long you should wait before doing activities that put you at risk for another concussion (boxing, football, judo, or similar activities).
 
Source: MedicineNet
 
This article is for informative purposes only. Please see your doctor if you experience any symptoms. Questions can be forwarded to questions@walkindoctor.co.za.
 
08:31 (GMT+2), Wed, 21 September 2016
