Running for your knees

LIFESTYLE NEWS - When asked about the pros and cons of ageing, seniors usually say that what they enjoy most is seeing their children succeed in life and seeing their grandchildren grow up.

What most complain about is an increase in aches and pains that become part of everyday life. Well, exercise is one of the ways to improve your physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of those ailments.

Here's something to cite if you find yourself being told that "running will ruin your knees".

Regular running at any age, not only doesn't increase your risk of developing osteoarthritis in your knees, but might prevent the condition, suggests research presented recently by the American College of Rheumatology.

Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas analyzed data on 2 683 participants in a long-term study, known as the 'Osteoarthritis Initiative'. The finding is even more meaningful when you consider that the average age of the participants in the study was 64.7.

A very interesting conclusion was made: "Non-elite running at any time in life does not appear detrimental, and may be protective" in regard to developing knee osteoarthritis.

This study adds to the already strong evidence against the belief that regular running causes or hastens knee damage. A large study published last year reported that runners had roughly half the incidence of knee osteoarthritis as walkers.

One theory suggests that runners' average lower on body mass, which places less strain on the knees, and other joints for that matter. Other research published last year suggested that running has a shorter ground contact time, resulting in less overall force on the knee when covering a given distance compared to walking.

Running is not 'always' bad for you. It's spring, let's start running.

