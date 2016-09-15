Translate to: 

Running for your knees

Running for your knees
Generic image.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - When asked about the pros and cons of ageing, seniors usually say that what they enjoy most is seeing their children succeed in life and seeing their grandchildren grow up.
 
What most complain about is an increase in aches and pains that become part of everyday life. Well, exercise is one of the ways to improve your physical wellbeing and it aids in great measure to get rid of those ailments.
 
Follow the exercise programme provided by the biokineticists at Anine van der Westhuizen Biokineticist and you will feel the difference!
 
Here's something to cite if you find yourself being told that "running will ruin your knees".
 
Regular running at any age, not only doesn't increase your risk of developing osteoarthritis in your knees, but might prevent the condition, suggests research presented recently by the American College of Rheumatology.
 
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas analyzed data on 2 683 participants in a long-term study, known as the 'Osteoarthritis Initiative'. The finding is even more meaningful when you consider that the average age of the participants in the study was 64.7.
 
A very interesting conclusion was made: "Non-elite running at any time in life does not appear detrimental, and may be protective" in regard to developing knee osteoarthritis.
 
This study adds to the already strong evidence against the belief that regular running causes or hastens knee damage. A large study published last year reported that runners had roughly half the incidence of knee osteoarthritis as walkers.
 
But how is this even possible?
One theory suggests that runners' average lower on body mass, which places less strain on the knees, and other joints for that matter. Other research published last year suggested that running has a shorter ground contact time, resulting in less overall force on the knee when covering a given distance compared to walking.
 
Running is not 'always' bad for you. It's spring, let's start running.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
09:48 (GMT+2), Tue, 20 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 10%
Men
Women
Search
Fires66
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 42 and 52.
kingleey
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up