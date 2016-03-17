Translate to: 

Mechanical hearts set to replace donor hearts

Mechanical hearts set to replace donor hearts
Mechanical heart implantation is likely to totally replace donor heart transplants within the next 10 to 15 years.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Mechanical heart implantation is likely to totally replace donor heart transplants within the next 10 to 15 years.

Transplant surgeons are increasingly using artificial rather than donor hearts to such an extent that the use of donor hearts might become obsolete within the next decade, a renowned transplant surgeon has predicted.

Dr Willie Koen, a cardiac and transplant surgeon at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital in Cape Town, says mechanical heart implantation was changing the face of heart medicine and was likely to totally replace donor heart transplants within the next 10 to 15 years.

Speaking at the 26th World Congress of The World Society of Cardiothoracic Surgeons over the weekend, Koen said mechanical heart device implantation was already taking place twice as often as biological heart transplantation internationally and has changed the face of heart medicine.

“Mechanical implants do not as yet have the same longevity for the patient as the biological option but can nevertheless currently support a patient for between six to eight years.

“We fully expect this to improve, as artificial devices are undergoing rapid development, and there is little doubt that within the next decade or so they will have the longevity of the biological option, which is 20 years or more.

“The late Professor Christiaan Barnard, who performed the world’s first human-to-human heart transplant at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town on December 3, 1967, commented in the Cape Times in 2000 after we implanted the first artificial Berlin Heart, that he did not believe that mechanical transplantation would ever replace biological heart transplantation.

“This is an indication of just how far artificial heart technology has come since then,” Koen said.

Koen explained that, unlike donor hearts, the mechanical devices were readily available and patients therefore did not have to be put on a waiting list, which tragically often resulted in patients running out of time and dying before a matching heart could be found. In addition, the artificial hearts, although relatively expensive, in most cases did away with the need to take costly anti-rejection drugs, which made it more cost-effective over the long term.
 
09:40 (GMT+2), Tue, 13 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
According to the latest crime statistics, murder is on the increase in George. Does this surprise you?
Yes
George Herald 48%
No
George Herald 52%
Men
Women
Search
Kenako2016
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 45.
LeviRoots
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 33.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up