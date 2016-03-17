Translate to: 

Tips to make sure you're using your medicine properly

Tips to make sure you're using your medicine properly
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Medicines can help you feel better and get well when you are sick, but if you don’t follow the directions, medicines can ultimately harm you.

Minimise side-effects
Mogologolo Phasha, Chairman of the ICPA says that you can lower your chances of side effects from medicines by following directions carefully.

“Side effects may be mild, like an upset stomach. Other side effects can be more serious, like damage to your liver. When you follow the directions on the medicine label, or from your pharmacist, you get the best results.”

Take these simple steps to avoid problems with medicines:

Follow the directions on the medicine label carefully
If you don’t understand the directions, ask your pharmacist or doctor to explain them to you.
Keep a list of all the medicines, vitamins, minerals and herbs you use. Share this information with your pharmacist and doctor.

Make sure you complete a course of antibiotic medication
Phasa advises that is is essential that you finish your course of anti-infective drugs and don’t stop taking the medication before the entire course is completed, as it takes a certain length of time of exposure to a specific antibiotic or antiviral drug in order to kill the bacteria or virus.

“If the medication is not taken for the correct length of time, some of the bacteria or viruses can survive, multiply, and cause the infection to recur – meaning you are back where you started." Inadequate treatment also may promote the development of resistance to the drug by the bacterium or virus and the antibiotic or antiviral drug may not work at all.

Your script is for you alone
It seems simple enough: You’re sick, a family member or friend has some extra/left over prescription medication that is just going to go to waste … so why not take it yourself?

The ICPA cautions that this should never be done for a number of reasons:

1. You may not really need it
“Antibiotics only work against bacterial infections, not viruses – so don't take leftover antibiotics for your cold, because it’s not going to help. You could end up suffering from side effects such as diarrhoea or a rash. Also, as mentioned above, inappropriate use of antibiotics can lead to increased resistance, making bacteria stronger and harder to fight in the future.”

2. You could become even sicker
“There are many different kinds of antibiotics out there - the best antibiotic for you depends upon the specific illness you have and this decision needs to be made by your doctor. An antibiotic prescribed for someone else might not work for the illness you have and could make it worse by delaying proper treatment and allowing bacteria to multiply,” warns Phasa.

3. Everyone should finish their medicine
“If you take antibiotics, it’s important to take all of the prescribed dose, even once the symptoms have stopped. Stopping early could allow the dwindling infection to remain, resulting in continued illness, which is why people should finish their own medication and not share it with family or friends.”

4. Prescriptions are prescribed with one person in mind
“Medications are prescribed for your particular ailment, and they also dosed for your size and condition. Someone else’s prescription could be completely wrong for you and potentially dangerous,” says Phasa.

5. The potential for negative drug interactions is high
Phasa further advises that prescription medicines are powerful and don’t always mix well with other substances in your body. “Mixing certain medications with certain foods, drinks, dietary supplements and other medications can have devastating effects, so randomly taking someone else’s medication can increase this risk.”

Storing medicine
In addition to the proper use of medicine, storing it correctly – and safely – is also very important.

The ICPA advises that many factors can damage your medication, including heat, air, light and moisture. Exposing medicines to the wrong conditions can render them ineffective, or even harmful if ingested. “It’s important to remember that where you store your medicines can affect their potency and safety,” says Phasha.

Every medication has its own recommended storage conditions - from room temperature, to refrigeration, to freezing, therefore the ICPA says that it is advisable to check with your pharmacist about any specific storage instructions.

“The majority of medications can be stored at room temperature, in a cool dry place. Examples include a drawer in your bedroom, a cupboard, a storage box or a shelf. It’s best to avoid the bathroom medicine cabinet because the heat and moisture from your shower, bath and basin can damage your medicine. It’s also advisable to avoid the kitchen, since heat from the stove, sink and kettle etc. can also damage your medicine. And always remember to store your medication out of sight and reach of children and pets, to prevent accidental swallowing!”

