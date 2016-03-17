Generic image

LIFESTYLE NEWS - It is sometimes necessary to do root canal therapy (RCT) on a tooth or teeth.

The dentist will decide when it is needed after taking x-rays.

3. When the canal is needed for placement of a retention pin in it to be able to crown or repair the tooth

The alternative to RCT is extraction of the tooth. An RCT should not be painful because the tooth ought to be properly numbed. It is unfortunately sometimes a prolonged treatment over several visits.

In most cases a dentist will only perform an emergency RCT on the first visit to get you pain free. This involves removing the nerve, in part or totally if possible, and placement of medication inside the tooth with a temporary filling. Unfortunately, once the pain is gone, a large percentage of patients never return to have the treatment completed, which will lead to complications in the future.

During treatment, x-rays will be taken to ascertain if the apex (tip) of the tooth is reached. The nerve and capillaries are removed from the tooth and filled with root filling material which can be removed later if necessary. The tooth may still be sensitive for a short while after the RCT because the nerve must heal where it was 'amputated' from the main nerve.

2. May become darker or go grey or blue.

Normally the tooth will have to be crowned to prevent fractures or for aesthetic reasons. In most cases there is not enough tooth structure left to do a proper restoration.

Compiled by Dr Herman Venter from Walk in Dentist

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'

1. Decay that involves the nerve, causing pain2. Infected tooth1. May become brittle and fracture easily