Take care of your kidneys

Life Renal Dialysis offers treatment to patients with acute and chronic renal dialysis.

LIFESTYLE NEWS - During 2-6 September, everyone mindful of their health, should ask themselves: "Are my kidneys healthy?"

This period marks Kidney Awareness Week.

Kidneys are essential in controlling the chemical balance of the blood and regulate the body's level of sodium, potassium, and calcium. The kidneys remove waste products and excess water from the body and help regulate blood pressure.

When your kidneys stop functioning adequately, your body becomes toxic which could be detrimental to our survival.

• Poor appetite

The Life Renal Dialysis unit is a specialised healthcare service dedicated to treating patients on acute and chronic renal dialysis.

For more information about their services, contact (011 219 9620).

• Tired, less energy or trouble concentrating• Trouble sleeping• Dry and itchy skin• The need to urinate more often• Blood in urine• Foamy urine• Persistent puffiness around the eyes• Ankles and feet are swollen• Cramping musclesAnyone experiencing these symptoms, should contact their general practitioner.