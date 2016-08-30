Translate to: 

Diabetes linked to memory decline in older adults

Diabetes linked to memory decline in older adults
Older adults with poorly controlled diabetes may struggle with what’s known as episodic memory.
LIFESTYLE NEWS - Older adults with poorly controlled diabetes may struggle with what’s known as episodic memory, the ability to recall specific events experienced recently or long ago, a study suggests.

Researchers examined results from a series of four memory tests done from 2006 to 2012 for 950 older adults with diabetes and 3,469 elderly people without the disease.

The participants who had diabetes and elevated blood sugar performed worse on the first round of memory tests at the start of the study and also experienced a bigger decline in memory function by the end of the study.

“We believe that the combination of diabetes and high blood sugar increases the chances of a number of health problems,” said lead study author Colleen Pappas, an Aging researcher at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

“Our study brings attention to the possibility that worsening memory may be one of them,” Pappas added by email.

While the study doesn’t explore why this might happen, it’s possible that elevated blood sugar damages brain cells that transmit messages in the hippocampus, a part of the brain involved in memory, Pappas said.

At the start of the study, when participants were about 73 years old on average, they all got blood tests that measure average blood sugar levels. This so-called haemoglobin A1c test measures the percentage of haemoglobin – the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen – that is coated with sugar, with readings of 6.5 percent or above signalling diabetes.

The people without diabetes had average A1c levels of 5.6, considered a normal or healthy range. But the diabetics had average A1c levels of 6.7, putting them at increased risk of complications from the disease.
 
12:02 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 August 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kung Fu Panda 3
Kung Fu Panda 3
Po's long-lost father introduces him to the clumsy inhabitants of a secret,...
Sonskyn Beperk
Sonskyn Beperk
Anya du Plessis leaves her boyfriend in New York to reconnect with her...
Zoolander 2
Zoolander 2
Former models Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) and Hansel find themselves...
The Young Messiah
The Young Messiah
Inspired by Biblical accounts, this rare and unique story is told from the...
Zootropolis
Zootropolis
In the mammal city of Zootopia, Nick Wilde, a fast-talking con artist fox...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you satisfied with the new George council?
Yes
George Herald 74%
No
George Herald 8%
I don't care
George Herald 18%
Competitions
Men
Women
Search
DreamLoverX
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 41.
_Bandit_
I'm a 50 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 48.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up