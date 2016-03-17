National Bandana Day on 16 September.

Thus the Sunflower Fund organizes National Bandana Day every year to show support for children suffering from leukaemia.

NATIONAL NEWS - The Sunflower Fund, a South African non-profit company, has undergone a complete makeover.

Their new tagline, 'Hope begins with you' is accompanied by a new look for National Bandana Day on Friday

16 September.

The fund, along with Pick n Pay, has launched a new campaign called Sunflower Day, which will take place on Bandana Day. The Sunflower Fund is an organisation that is dedicated to creating awareness and educating the public on the South African bone marrow registry.

Increasing the number of donors listed on the national database offers hope to hundreds of South Africans with blood diseases such as leukaemia who have reached the point where their only chance of survival is a stem cell transplant. A larger Registry significantly improves patients’ prospects of finding matching stem cell donors in order to undergo life-saving stem cell transplants.

The campaign will run to the end of September and the highlight will be Sunflower Day where the new Sunflower Fund's iconic bandanna will flaunt its new appearance.

The Tube of Hope, or Tope, will show its new face and reflect renewed enthusiasm and excitement, allowing for an increase in the number of stem-cell donors in South Africa.

The Tope can be worn as a headband, mask, scarf, cap or an armband and is available in a variety of six colours.

Along with being practical the Tope also serves as a support icon. Children and adult caps will be available and merchandise went on sale nationwide in August. Caps are R20 for children and R25 for adults.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'