Attacks in Tehran

Tehran.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in the capital, Tehran, have caused a number of deaths and injuries.
The assault on the parliament building may be ongoing, with conflicting reports of a hostage situation. A suicide bomber died at the mausoleum.
Iranian officials say they have foiled a third attack.
The so-called Islamic State group (IS) has claimed it carried out the attacks, which would be a first in Iran.
IS later posted a video which showed what it claims is footage from inside the parliament building.
12:57 (GMT+2), Wed, 07 June 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.