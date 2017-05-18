Attacks in Tehran

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's mausoleum in the capital, Tehran, have caused a number of deaths and injuries.

The assault on the parliament building may be ongoing, with conflicting reports of a hostage situation. A suicide bomber died at the mausoleum.

Iranian officials say they have foiled a third attack.

IS later posted a video which showed what it claims is footage from inside the parliament building.

The so-called Islamic State group (IS) has claimed it carried out the attacks, which would be a first in Iran.