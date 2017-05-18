London attack: Third London Bridge attacker named

Seven people were killed and 48 injured in Saturday night's attack - the three attackers were shot dead by police.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The third London Bridge attacker has been named as 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man.

Pakistan-born Khuram Butt, 27, and Rachid Redouane, 30, both from Barking were the other two attackers.

Meanwhile, another victim has been named as Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, who her family said had run towards London Bridge to help people.

Zaghba, Butt and Redouane drove a hired van into pedestrians on London Bridge at 21:58 BST on before stabbing people in the area around Borough Market.

Armed officers killed all three within eight minutes of receiving a 999 call.

