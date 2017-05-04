Paris climate deal: Dismay as Trump signals exit from accord

Donald Trump.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - There has been widespread international condemnation of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the move "extremely regrettable". She defended the accord, saying: "Nothing can and nothing will stop us."

He said the deal "punished" the US and would cost millions of American jobs.

"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," President Trump said.

The Paris agreement commits the US and 187 other countries to keeping rising global temperatures "well below" 2C above pre-industrial levels and "endeavour to limit" them even more, to 1.5C.

The UN World Meteorological Organisation said on Friday that, in the worst scenario, the US pullout could add 0.3C to global temperatures by the end of the century.

Mr Trump said he was prepared to discuss a new deal, but key signatories to the accord quickly ruled that out.