Tiger Woods: Alcohol 'not involved' in arrest

A mug shot of Tiger Woods.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Golfer Tiger Woods says alcohol was "not involved" in his arrest while driving in Florida early on Monday.
 
The player, who was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI), blamed "an unexpected reaction to prescribed medication".
 
"I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions," he said.
 
Police released a mugshot of Woods, looking unshaven and unkempt, following his arrest in the town of Jupiter.
"I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications," he said.
 
"I didn't realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly."
 
He added: "I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too."
 
12:55 (GMT+2), Tue, 30 May 2017
