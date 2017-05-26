Baseball for the blind in Cuba

Generic image.

Players like Zapata are ambitious. Their dream is for blind baseball to be included in the 2020 Paralympics, and to bring home the trophy for Cuba.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Yubis Zapata had to stop playing baseball when he lost his eyesight during military service due to an explosion, so for him, it is a miracle to be able to play once more, in Cuba's growing league for the blind.Baseball has long been a national passion. The Communist-run country quickly adopted this version after it was developed in the 1990s in Italy, but it has only really caught on in recent years, spreading to all corners of the Caribbean island.