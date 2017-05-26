Zambian high commissioner: Why Maimane was barred

Mmusi Maimane.

The DA leader was going to attend the treason trial of Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema, which starts on Friday.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The Zambian High Commissioner says Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane was prevented from entering that country because he threatened to undermine their judiciary.Maimane was stopped at Lusaka International Airport before allegedly being manhandled by immigration officials and sent back to South Africa.