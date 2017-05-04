Bomber not acting alone, says Amber Rudd

Amber Rudd.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The man who carried out a suicide attack in Manchester was "likely" to have not acted alone, Home Secretary Amber Rudd says.

Police arrested three men in Manchester on Wednesday. Abedi's 23-year-old brother was arrested on Tuesday.

It means military personnel are now being deployed to protect key sites.

The Palace of Westminster has been closed to the public following police advice, and will not re-open until further notice, a statement on its website said.

And the Changing the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace has been cancelled on Wednesday to redeploy police officers, the Ministry of Defence said.

Salman Abedi killed 22 and injured 64 when he blew himself up at the Manchester Arena on Monday nightThe UK terror threat level is now up to its highest level of "critical", meaning more attacks may be imminent.