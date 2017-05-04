Trump at Vatican for talks with Pope

The Vatican.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of his overseas trip.

The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.

He will then fly to Brussels for a Nato summit.

He earlier vowed to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace, as he ended the Middle East leg of his tour.

The US leader began his foreign trip with a two-day stop in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, urging Muslim countries to take the lead in combating radicalisation.

He arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.Mr Trump will later meet Italy's president and prime minister.