Trump at Vatican for talks with Pope

The Vatican.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US President Donald Trump has met Pope Francis at the Vatican for a short private audience on the third leg of his overseas trip.
He arrived for the meeting along with his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The meeting was keenly awaited as the two men have already clashed at a distance on issues including migration and climate change.
Mr Trump will later meet Italy's president and prime minister.
He will then fly to Brussels for a Nato summit.
He earlier vowed to help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace, as he ended the Middle East leg of his tour.
The US leader began his foreign trip with a two-day stop in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, urging Muslim countries to take the lead in combating radicalisation.
11:04 (GMT+2), Wed, 24 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.