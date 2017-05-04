Trump warns of Iranian nuclear threat

Donald Trump.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US President Donald Trump has begun a visit to Israel by warning of the threat posed by Iran if it acquires nuclear weapons.

"Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon," he told reporters in Jerusalem, speaking beside Israeli President Reuven Rivlin.

Mr Trump will hold talks with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

He has called an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement "the ultimate deal" but has been vague about what form it should take, saying he prefers to leave it to both sides to decide between them in direct talks.

The two-day visit to Israel forms part of Mr Trump's first foreign trip as US president.

He flew in from Saudi Arabia, a key US ally, where he gave a speech to Arab and Muslim leaders at a summit.