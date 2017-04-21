Princess Mako to lose royal status by marrying commoner

Princess Mako

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - A member of Japan's royal family, Princess Mako, is to surrender her royal status by marrying a commoner.

The 25-year-old eldest granddaughter of Emperor Akihito will become engaged to law firm worker Kei Komuro, also 25, whom she met while studying together.

Japan's imperial law requires a princess to leave the royal family after marrying a commoner.

Princess Mako and Kei Komuro met in 2012 at a restaurant, when they were both studying at the International Christian University in Tokyo.

The move is expected to reignite debate on royal succession, with the emperor also possibly abdicating soon.