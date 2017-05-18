Musician Chris Cornelle dies

Chris Cornell.

A tweet on the star's official Twitter reads: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebulls*it (sic)"

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Chris Cornell has died at the age of 52.The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman sadly passed away on Wednesday night, a representative for the rocker has confirmed.The news will no doubt come as a shock for his fans and loved ones as a few hours ago he performed a sold-out concert with Soundgarden at Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan.