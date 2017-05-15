Translate to: 

World's top designers reinvent the classic park bench

World's top designers reinvent the classic park bench
More than just a park bench...
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The park bench is a familiar and often overlooked design that exists in cities across the world.
 
Typically designed to have mass appeal, and manufactured from materials that can withstand frequent use, constant exposure to the elements and vandalism, these seats provide a valuable but perhaps unrecognized service.

As part of a development project aimed at revitalizing Stockholm's Järfälla suburb, 10 leading international designers were invited to create alternative benches for the neighborhood's neglected Kvarnbacken park. The outcomes of the Superbenches project challenge the conventional notion of public seating and vary drastically in their execution, ranging from playful outdoor lounge furniture to a curving mini amphitheater.
 
Superbenches forms part of a wider two-year research and communication initiative called Kalejdohill, which was launched by property developers HSB, Veidekke Bostad and Einar Mattsson to help reactivate Kvarnbacken park as an attractive meeting place for local residents.
 
Following an announcement that several hundred new homes will be built in the area, the developers invited curators Andreas Angelidakis and Mia Lundstrom to oversee a series of events and interventions to foster a sense of pride in the neighborhood. The project also encourages current residents to contribute ideas and suggestions that will ultimately help to shape the planning process.
 
New York-based creative director and writer Felix Burrichter was brought in to select the designers for the Superbenches installation, and set a brief that urged them to break away from preconceived notions of what a park bench should look like.
 
"I was hoping we would achieve a great variety of different benches and that's certainly the case," said Burrichter at the project's launch. "Some of them aren't even benches in the classic sense, but what many of them do is foster the community of the overall park, as well as creating moments of leisure and pleasure and different kinds of use." 
 
Read more on CNN Lifestyle.
12:35 (GMT+2), Tue, 16 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...
The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Will you spend R22 000 to cycle with Jan Braai?
Yes
George Herald 3%
No
George Herald 94%
Maybe
George Herald 3%
Men
Women
Search
Stormer855
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 61.
Jurie47
I'm a 47 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 32 and 44.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up