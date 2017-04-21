Today is International Nurses Day

Today, 12 May, is International Nurses Day.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - International Nurses Day (IND) is celebrated every year all around the world on 12 May to commemorate the birth of Florence Nightingale, and to mark nurses' contributions towards people’s health.

Nightingale, the foundational philosopher of modern nursing, was born on 12 May in 1820.

It was first celebrated by the International Council of Nurses (ICN) in the year 1965.

Nurses Day was first proposed by Dorothy Sutherland (an officer from the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare) in the year 1953 and first proclaimed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.