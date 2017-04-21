Trance producer Robert Miles passes away

Robert Concina, more commonly known by his stage name Robert Miles, has passed away at age 47.

The Italian native was celebrated in the 90s for his iconic 'Children' track, which became one of the biggest dance music tracks of all time, hitting No. 1 in over 12 countries around the world.

After becoming widely recognized for the song as well as a string of other hits that followed, he stepped back out of the limelight and spent the rest of his career producing and creating a more experimental sound, also eventually launching Open Lab, a Balearic radio station that leaned towards the same experimental sound.

"The tragic news of the death of a very talented artist of our time, makes me incredulous and upset,” said his longtime friend, Joe T Vannelli. “I will miss the fights, brawls, criticism, judgements but especially your talent in finding sounds and melodies unparalleled."

Watch the Children music video below:

INTERNATIONAL NEWS & VIDEO - Robert Concina, more commonly known by his stage name Robert Miles, has passed away at age 47.His death was first reported by DJ Mag Italia which explained that Miles passed away from an unreported illness at the age of 47.