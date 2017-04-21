French president-elect to fight 'forces of division'

Emmanuel Macron
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Emmanuel Macron has vowed to fight "the forces of division that undermine France" after easily winning the run-off election for the French presidency.
The centrist candidate, 39, defeated the far right's Marine Le Pen, winning 66.1% of the vote to her 33.9%.
Acknowledging his victory, Mr Macron told supporters he wanted to ensure Le Pen voters "no longer have a reason to vote for an extremist position".
The sense of relief among European Union leaders has been palpable.
Mr Macron was elected on a pro-EU platform, while Ms Le Pen by contrast threatened to pull out of the single currency and hold an in/out referendum on France's membership of the EU.
15:02 (GMT+2), Mon, 08 May 2017
*To REGISTER
you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.