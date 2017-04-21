Facebook: Drastic action to remove hate speech

The social media network currently employs 4,500 people to review the “millions of reports” sent in by its users each week, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday that the social media giant would hire 3,000 new employees over the next year to review and remove offensive content posted by users to its network…The announcement follows a series of disturbing Facebook Live videos posted by users that were left up for hours before being taken down.The posts include a Thai man who hanged his infant daughter before killing himself, a US man who shot and killed a 74-year-old passer-by and the live-streamed rape of a Swedish woman."If we're going to build a safe community, we need to respond quickly," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post announcing the move.Facebook relies on its network of around 1.9 billion users to identify posts that potentially breach its rules on content before the posts are reviewed by its staff. Only when it comes to child pornography does the platform use software that automatically filters out posts.