Australians worry about alcohol abuse, survey says

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The vast majority of Australians worry that national drinking habits are excessive, according to new research.

An online poll commissioned by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education (Fare) also found 92% of Australians believe alcohol is linked to domestic violence.

Fare surveyed 1,820 people across Australia.

However one alcohol industry lobby group rejected the study as "all spin and no substance".

Alcohol Beverages Australia dismissed the poll as sensationalist and lacking in evidence, and that most Australians used alcohol in moderation.



"The focus should be on properly establishing and addressing the causes of family and domestic violence, not simplistically blaming alcohol for its prevalence," said the body's executive director, Fergus Taylor.