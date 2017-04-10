United Airlines investigates giant bunny death

A United Airlines plane.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - United Airlines is investigating the death of a giant rabbit which was being transported on one of its planes.

The 90cm-long bunny, called Simon, was found dead in the cargo hold when the flight arrived at Chicago's O'Hare airport from London Heathrow.

Reports in UK media say the 10 month-old giant rabbit was being delivered to a new "celebrity" owner.

Animals dying on planes is rare but not unheard of.

United, which has had a torrid few weeks of bad publicity, said it was "saddened" by Simon's death.