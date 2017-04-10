Thai man kills baby on Facebook Live then takes own life

A Thai man filmed himself killing his baby daughter on Facebook Live, before taking his own life, Thai police say.
The 21-year-old hanged his daughter, and then himself, at a deserted hotel in Phuket on Monday, reportedly after an argument with his wife.
Facebook sent condolences to the family for the "appalling" incident and said that the content had now been removed.
The company pledged a review of its processes after footage of a US killing stayed online for hours this month.
Relatives of the Thai man saw the distressing footage and alerted the police - but the authorities arrived too late to save the man and his daughter.
The footage shows the man tying a knot around his daughter's neck, before dropping her from a rooftop. He then retrieves the body.
