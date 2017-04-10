Thai man kills baby on Facebook Live then takes own life

A Thai man filmed himself killing his baby daughter on Facebook Live, before taking his own life, Thai police say.

The 21-year-old hanged his daughter, and then himself, at a deserted hotel in Phuket on Monday, reportedly after an argument with his wife.

The company pledged a review of its processes after footage of a US killing stayed online for hours this month.

Relatives of the Thai man saw the distressing footage and alerted the police - but the authorities arrived too late to save the man and his daughter.

The footage shows the man tying a knot around his daughter's neck, before dropping her from a rooftop. He then retrieves the body.

Facebook sent condolences to the family for the "appalling" incident and said that the content had now been removed.