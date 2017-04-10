Translate to: 

Tomorrow is International Guide Dog Day

Tomorrow is International Guide Dog Day
Tomorrow is International Guide Dog Day.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - When we say "Life is beautiful", we speak in visual terms of the world we live in.
 
Sight plays such a major part in determining where we go, what we do, what we eat, touch and enjoy, that, when we really want to think, taste, listen to music or smell something wonderful, we close our eyes so as not to be distracted by sight. A Visually Impaired Person (VIP) does not have this distraction.
 
In a world designed for the sighted, the slightest freedom is denied to those who cannot see. A cup of coffee can be a dangerous hazard, furniture can trip them. Everything in their lives must be regulated, counted and memorised. How many steps to the door? Does this shirt suit me? Is this safe to eat?
 
Do I look neat and tidy? How much money do I have in my hand? How far away is that car? Fortunately the human brain has the capacity to put the unused 'sight space' to work enhancing other senses. However, this has to be worked at extremely hard.
 
Enhanced senses do compensate to a certain degree, but a VIP still has to live in a sighted world. Simple tasks like travelling to work, shopping, drawing money, going to church or visiting friends are often difficult to perform without the assistance of a sighted friend.
 
Founded by Gladys Evans in 1953, the South African Guide-Dogs Association for the Blind (GDA) breeds and trains dogs for a symbiotic partnership that represents the finest example of the human/animal relationship and bond.
 
A guide dog doesn't just provide independence and freedom, it also breaks down barriers and initiates conversations. Everyone admires a guide dog and they are by their very profession good-natured, sociable animals.
 
Tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April is International Guide Dog Day.
 
On this day we celebrate the ultimate expression of the human-animal bond, the Guide Dog. An International Day dedicated to our cause is a privilege and a blessing, and we want to use it to highlight as much as possible what guide dogs do for differently-abled people. There are so many highly intelligent and capable people who just happen to be visually impaired. Guide dogs give them the ability to live a life as close to normal as possible, improving the quality of life of a VIP and also enabling them to enhance the lives of others.
 
It is important to inform and educate society on the value and benefit of a guide dog to a VIP. For 2017 we request that special attention will be given to VIPs' access rights to restaurants, shops, malls and public places, as this is an increasing problematic field where lots of education and training needs to be done with relevant staff and authorities.
 
More information on GDA's activities can be obtained by visiting the website.
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
14:00 (GMT+2), Tue, 25 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 43%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 57%
Men
Women
Search
Goodfellow_123
I'm a 57 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 55.
Lovit
I'm a 58 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 58.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up