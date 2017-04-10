Astronaut Peggy Whitson breaks new space record

Peggy Whitson

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Peggy Whitson has broken the record for most days in space by a US astronaut.

Dr Whitson already holds records for the most spacewalks carried out by a woman astronaut and is the first woman to command the International Space Station (ISS) twice.

Now she's beaten the record previously set by Jeff Williams, who had a total of 534 days in space.

It's thought President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka will call Dr Whitson on Monday to congratulate her.