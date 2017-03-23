General election 2017: Corbyn and May clash over 'trust'

UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Jeremy Corbyn has said the public "cannot trust" Theresa May as the two clashed over plans for a snap election.

The Labour leader told MPs the Tories had "broken promises" on the NHS and the deficit and "starved" schools of money while cutting tax for the rich.

The prime minister said Labour would "bankrupt" the UK and only the Tories could ensure a "strong economy and defence" and make a success of Brexit.

Her call for a poll on 8 June is set to be authorised by MPs later.

The prime minister has said she will "fight for every vote" in the election, saying the mandate a victory would hand her would give her the "strongest hand" in EU withdrawal talks and make it hard for people to "frustrate" the process.